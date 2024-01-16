Sign up
193 / 365
Glass and bricks
This is the outside of the building I work in. One of my colleagues is just visible!
I was struck by the contrast between the 2 top windows.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
202
photos
25
followers
22
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
16th January 2024 12:14pm
Tags
windows
,
jan24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
January 18th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Interesting reflections.
January 18th, 2024
