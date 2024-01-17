Previous
Mr & Mrs Mallard by tiaj1402
193 / 365

Mr & Mrs Mallard

Grey skies are back today but a walk to the pond cheered me up! The edges of the pond are still frozen so the ducks, geese and swans were congregating in the middle but this pair were just just off doing their own thing!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute couple.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise