Pigeon on Ice

Back at the frozen pond today to see the pigeons walking/slipping on the ice!



My bridge camera has been causing me some frustration and swear words! Its limited aperture range in particular. When the zoom function started misbehaving and the shutterspeed refused to increase, it was time for it to retire or at least take a break.

I splashed out on a used DSLR and a couple of lenses. I had a very hefty DSLR a few years ago but sold it as it was just too heavy to carry around on a daily basis. It seems I have turned full circle!