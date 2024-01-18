Previous
Pigeon on Ice by tiaj1402
195 / 365

Pigeon on Ice

Back at the frozen pond today to see the pigeons walking/slipping on the ice!

My bridge camera has been causing me some frustration and swear words! Its limited aperture range in particular. When the zoom function started misbehaving and the shutterspeed refused to increase, it was time for it to retire or at least take a break.
I splashed out on a used DSLR and a couple of lenses. I had a very hefty DSLR a few years ago but sold it as it was just too heavy to carry around on a daily basis. It seems I have turned full circle!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The ice isn’t much fun for birds. I also have a Nikon 5600. Hope that you enjoy yours.
January 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Talk about cold feet! Nicely shot and good in B&W!
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise