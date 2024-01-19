Previous
Icy Sunrise by tiaj1402
Icy Sunrise

The pond in the flower garden in Greenwich Park. When I go to work using this route, which involves getting an earlier train, I have a 30 minute walk through the park and across Blackheath. Always lots to see and always lifts my spirits!
Tia

A stunning capture of this beautiful early morning scene. Lovely colours and reflections.
January 21st, 2024  
A lovely scene but it looks cold.
January 21st, 2024  
