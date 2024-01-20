Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
197 / 365
Teddy and the Firepit
My sister's dog Teddy joined the rest of the family around a firepit to celebrate her birthday.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
205
photos
26
followers
22
following
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th January 2024 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm prime
,
sooc except for a little cropping
Boxplayer
ace
So delightful
January 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A toasty warm Teddy.
January 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close