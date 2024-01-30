Sign up
Previous
207 / 365
Matchsticks
Today's train strike has meant a day at home for me. A morning swim and some house admin catchup followed by some cookie making. Spent some time playing with my camera too. Still learning where all the functions are.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th January 2024 1:36pm
Corinne C
ace
An elegant low key
January 30th, 2024
