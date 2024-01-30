Previous
Matchsticks by tiaj1402
Matchsticks

Today's train strike has meant a day at home for me. A morning swim and some house admin catchup followed by some cookie making. Spent some time playing with my camera too. Still learning where all the functions are.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Corinne C ace
An elegant low key
January 30th, 2024  
