208 / 365
The lane was unusually quiet today.
A 6 word story.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
sixws-147
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking lane.
January 31st, 2024
