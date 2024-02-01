Previous
They sat separately, enjoying the sunshine. by tiaj1402
209 / 365

They sat separately, enjoying the sunshine.

A 6 word story.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
57% complete

