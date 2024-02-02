Previous
Rooftops and chimney pots by tiaj1402
210 / 365

Rooftops and chimney pots

One of my favourite things to see and photograph is rooftops and chimney pots. Unfortunately the trees are in the way of this view!
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise