City in a landscape by tiaj1402
212 / 365

City in a landscape

It was a windy walk home from my Sunday morning pool swim. Managed 58 lengths in an hour - only 6 lengths short of a mile!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
58% complete

Boxplayer ace
Love the way the terraces climb the hill
February 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A dramatic capture of the cityscape. Congratulations for reaching 58 lengths in an hour!
February 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
That's a heap of swimming. I used to do that! Can't swim now due to a broken arm.
February 4th, 2024  
