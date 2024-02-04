Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
212 / 365
City in a landscape
It was a windy walk home from my Sunday morning pool swim. Managed 58 lengths in an hour - only 6 lengths short of a mile!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
220
photos
26
followers
22
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th February 2024 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm prime
,
for2024
,
in camera b&w
Boxplayer
ace
Love the way the terraces climb the hill
February 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A dramatic capture of the cityscape. Congratulations for reaching 58 lengths in an hour!
February 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
That's a heap of swimming. I used to do that! Can't swim now due to a broken arm.
February 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close