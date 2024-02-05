Sign up
Previous
213 / 365
Full frontal
Winchester House, Blackheath.
I did correct the vertical perspective but there was no space around the building for me to include leading lines or other compositional elements. Fabulous windows though!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
221
photos
26
followers
22
following
58% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th February 2024 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
