Architecture? by tiaj1402
219 / 365

Architecture?

Is a lamp post considered architecture? Not sure about that one but I liked the image anyway!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
60% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it makes a great contrast to the tree silhouettes
February 11th, 2024  
