Geometry by tiaj1402
218 / 365

Geometry

This is the outside of the building I work in. It used to a church/church hall. The interior is quite modern in comparison but the crypt remains intact and is used to house computer "stuff"!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Tia

Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful perspective of this former church. I like when they renovate older buildings, they often offer amazing atmosphere.
February 10th, 2024  
