218 / 365
Geometry
This is the outside of the building I work in. It used to a church/church hall. The interior is quite modern in comparison but the crypt remains intact and is used to house computer "stuff"!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
226
photos
27
followers
23
following
59% complete
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th February 2024 10:20am
Tags
for2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful perspective of this former church. I like when they renovate older buildings, they often offer amazing atmosphere.
February 10th, 2024
