217 / 365
Quaker Meeting House
This Meeting House is next to the building I work in. It is Grade II listed and believed to be the only Brutalist style Quaker Meeting House in Britain.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
225
photos
27
followers
23
following
59% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th February 2024 10:19am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2024
