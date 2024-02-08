Previous
Lead me to your door by tiaj1402
216 / 365

Lead me to your door

Blackheath Art Club and Bennet Park.
Reflecting the Arts and Crafts Style and are now flats
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here.
59% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Nice doorways and windows.
February 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A perfect building in monochrome with the white arches and the bricks.
February 8th, 2024  
