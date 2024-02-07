Sign up
Previous
Next
215 / 365
Facade
Another side to the building I shot yesterday.
Beautiful details in the upper front.
Mary Evans Picture Library
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
224
photos
27
followers
23
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th February 2024 12:15pm
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting detail in the eaves.
February 8th, 2024
