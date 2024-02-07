Previous
Facade by tiaj1402
Facade

Another side to the building I shot yesterday.
Beautiful details in the upper front.
7th February 2024

Tia

@tiaj1402
@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting detail in the eaves.
February 8th, 2024  
