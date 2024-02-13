Sign up
221 / 365
Spiky zoom
Just practicing! This window is behind my desk at work and as I wasn't able to get out for a walk at lunchtime, I settled on an after-work shot instead. I was crouched under my desk to get this shot as the window is at floor level!
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
60% complete
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Views
0
365
NIKON D5600
13th February 2024 5:06pm
Tags
for2024
