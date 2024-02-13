Previous
Spiky zoom by tiaj1402
221 / 365

Spiky zoom

Just practicing! This window is behind my desk at work and as I wasn't able to get out for a walk at lunchtime, I settled on an after-work shot instead. I was crouched under my desk to get this shot as the window is at floor level!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Tia

