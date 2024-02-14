Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
Zoom heart
Took several shots to get one I was happy with!
It’s my birthday today and I always receive a heart of some sort from someone! This is a lovely felt lavender bag which provided a timely photo prop!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
230
photos
27
followers
23
following
60% complete
View this month »
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
“selective
,
for2024
,
colour”
Susan Wakely
ace
A great Zoom effect. Happy Birthday.
February 14th, 2024
