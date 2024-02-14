Previous
Zoom heart by tiaj1402
222 / 365

Zoom heart

Took several shots to get one I was happy with!
It’s my birthday today and I always receive a heart of some sort from someone! This is a lovely felt lavender bag which provided a timely photo prop!
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Tia

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great Zoom effect. Happy Birthday.
February 14th, 2024  
