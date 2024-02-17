Previous
Next
The view did not interest him. by tiaj1402
225 / 365

The view did not interest him.

A six word story.

Not everyone appreciates an urban-scape!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The view is beautiful from there!
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise