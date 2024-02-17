Sign up
225 / 365
The view did not interest him.
A six word story.
Not everyone appreciates an urban-scape!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
for2024
,
sixws-147
Corinne C
ace
The view is beautiful from there!
February 18th, 2024
