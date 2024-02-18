Previous
Come fly with me by tiaj1402
226 / 365

Come fly with me

The view from my back door.
After a very busy couple of days I decided to forego my normal Sunday morning swim! The weather did little to dissuade me! This was the view from my back door.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise