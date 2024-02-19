Sign up
Previous
227 / 365
Making a getaway.
It was a bit noisy down at the pond today with an Egyptian goose/duck terrorising the other residents! It was being very aggressive and I didn't dare get any closer to it! These two were squawking as they fled!
Think it qualifies for negative space!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
negative space
,
for2024
Bill Davidson
Nice capture.
February 19th, 2024
