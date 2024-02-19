Previous
Making a getaway. by tiaj1402
227 / 365

Making a getaway.

It was a bit noisy down at the pond today with an Egyptian goose/duck terrorising the other residents! It was being very aggressive and I didn't dare get any closer to it! These two were squawking as they fled!
Think it qualifies for negative space!
Bill Davidson
Nice capture.
February 19th, 2024  
