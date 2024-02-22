Previous
Until the last petal falls by tiaj1402
Until the last petal falls

A day of persistent rain and a camera that is not weather proof meant no lunchtime walk and a quick look around at home for a photo subject!
Tia

Diana ace
You found and captured a lovely subject.
February 24th, 2024  
