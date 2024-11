Against the wall

After my very lazy day yesterday, I went for a long walk to find the location of Chatham's Ragged School. I found it at the far end of this garden which was once a burial ground.

In 1828 this burial ground was opened and in 1905 it became the Town Hall Gardens (the new Town Hall having been built in front of it). When it was opened as a garden, most of the gravestones were moved against the burial ground walls. I have never seen this before and find it quite fascinating.