Photo 482
A stoney landscape
Of all the headstones I saw against the wall yesterday, this one caught my eye. There was barely anything left of the original inscription, but nature had left its own mark.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
556
photos
38
followers
27
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th November 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
