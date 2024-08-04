Previous
Next
Focus frame by tiaj1402
Photo 393

Focus frame

More play time with my Lensbaby!
For the August word list - squares.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is sooo interesting…
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise