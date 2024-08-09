Previous
Lensbaby Abstract by tiaj1402
Photo 397

Lensbaby Abstract

Ripples, reflections, blur and bokeh!
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
109% complete

Beverley ace
Wow pretty awesome
August 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect.
August 12th, 2024  
