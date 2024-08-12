Sign up
Squares and rectangles
Bridge Cottage at Flatford Mill - the start of yesterday's river swim.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Tia
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely
ace
So charming.
August 13th, 2024
