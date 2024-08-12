Previous
Squares and rectangles by tiaj1402
Photo 400

Squares and rectangles

Bridge Cottage at Flatford Mill - the start of yesterday's river swim.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So charming.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise