Photo 407
Afternoon shadows
For abstract August.
We recently widened the path in our garden using salvaged paving slabs. The shadows of a nearby European Palm caught my eye.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
481
photos
34
followers
27
following
111% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th August 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
August 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shadow.
August 20th, 2024
