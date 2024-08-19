Previous
Afternoon shadows by tiaj1402
Photo 407

Afternoon shadows

For abstract August.
We recently widened the path in our garden using salvaged paving slabs. The shadows of a nearby European Palm caught my eye.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
111% complete

View this month

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
August 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadow.
August 20th, 2024  
