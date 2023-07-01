Previous
Trapped Inside by tinker_maniac
Trapped Inside

Still playing with abstracts, this is a water bottle that has water droplets clinging to the inside.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry.
