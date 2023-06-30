Previous
A Tunnel in Time by tinker_maniac
A Tunnel in Time

A shot down the spring of a spiral notebook.
As far as abstract photos go, I think it looks pretty neat
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
