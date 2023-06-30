Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
50 / 365
A Tunnel in Time
A shot down the spring of a spiral notebook.
As far as abstract photos go, I think it looks pretty neat
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
50
photos
3
followers
5
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
notebook
,
paper
,
lines
,
tunnel
,
spring
,
leading
,
spiral
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close