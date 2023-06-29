Sign up
49 / 365
Planters of Tomorrow
I liked the play of the organic plant shapes against the iridescent “space rock” wall. I found this picturesque location at the entry to Tomorrowland in Disneyland.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Views
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
29th June 2023 11:15am
plants
,
disneyland
,
iridescent
,
planters
,
tomorrowland
,
wall”
,
“rock
