Planters of Tomorrow by tinker_maniac
49 / 365

Planters of Tomorrow

I liked the play of the organic plant shapes against the iridescent “space rock” wall. I found this picturesque location at the entry to Tomorrowland in Disneyland.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry.
