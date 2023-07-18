Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
Rose of Sharon
The neighbor’s Rose of Sharon is blooming like crazy, and it’s just beautiful. I think this shot works better in B&W because it removes the busyness of the colors.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
of
,
“rose
,
sharon”
