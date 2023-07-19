Sign up
65 / 365
Creative Mascot
Went to Lazy Dog for lunch today, loved the sculpture of their mascot.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
0
0
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2023 1:07pm
Tags
dog
,
restaurant
,
sculpture
,
tools
,
iron
,
dog”
,
“car
,
“lazy
,
“golf
,
parts”
,
wedges”
