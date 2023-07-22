Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Flowers In The Lawn
When you notice tiny little flowers in the lawn. So tiny you almost missed them.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
22nd July 2023 5:48pm
flowers
pink
weeds
lawn
