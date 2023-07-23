Previous
Today’s Creative Endeavor by tinker_maniac
67 / 365

Today’s Creative Endeavor

I’m finally getting the process of laying down basic framework first! I’m actually quite proude of this little sketch.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise