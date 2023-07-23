Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Today’s Creative Endeavor
I’m finally getting the process of laying down basic framework first! I’m actually quite proude of this little sketch.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
0
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
67
photos
4
followers
5
following
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
23rd July 2023 12:12pm
flower
pencil
rose
drawing
shading
