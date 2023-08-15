Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
74 / 365
Light Shadow and Texture
The interplay between light, shadow, and texture intrigued me. I feel that more could’ve been done with the image, but I’m really not sure what direction to go.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
74
photos
4
followers
5
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2023 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
white
,
light
,
window
,
blue
,
glass
,
shadow
,
silhouette
,
texture
,
chandelier
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close