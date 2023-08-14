Sign up
73 / 365
Dinner Prep
I love the colors and shapes of dinner prep.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Tags
red
,
green
,
butter
,
knife
,
potatoes
,
garlic
,
broccolini
,
“potato
,
board”
,
peeler”
,
“cutting
