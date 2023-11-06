Sign up
102 / 365
Chandelier in the Garden
A lot of the botanical gardens are now doing a lighted walk this time of year since it gets dark so early. As I was walking through Descanso gardens this afternoon, this crystal chandelier sparkling in the sun caught my eye.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Tags
sun
,
crystal
,
rock
,
sparkle
,
chandelier
Walks @ 7
ace
How interesting
November 7th, 2023
