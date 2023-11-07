Previous
Egret on the Cypress by tinker_maniac
103 / 365

Egret on the Cypress

Mom was fighting an egret trying to fish in her backyard pond on koi. She chased him
Off and he perched on the top of the cypress tree.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise