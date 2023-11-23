Previous
All in a Row by tinker_maniac
All in a Row

Wine glasses lined up on the bar waiting for dinner to be ready. Anticipating that first splash of aromatic flavorful fruit juice.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Photo Details

