Photo 572
Petulance
Out walking, I passed this family heading home. Mom and Dad we’re calling “Sophie, come on!” Sophie (kicking at dust) obviously hadn’t finished exploring...
August words - petulance
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
826
photos
66
followers
86
following
156% complete
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
568
71
182
569
72
570
571
572
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aug20words
,
petulance
Anne
ace
Brilliant!! A hard word/emotion to capture
August 16th, 2020
