Petulance by tinley23
Photo 572

Petulance

Out walking, I passed this family heading home. Mom and Dad we’re calling “Sophie, come on!” Sophie (kicking at dust) obviously hadn’t finished exploring...

August words - petulance
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Anne ace
Brilliant!! A hard word/emotion to capture
August 16th, 2020  
