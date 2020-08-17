Previous
Next
August words - Quiet by tinley23
Photo 573

August words - Quiet

I fell lucky with 'petulant' which I was really expecting to struggle with. 'Quiet' has been a stumbling block so far, so I decided to use the word to chose from my bookshelves my next five reads.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise