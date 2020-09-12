Previous
All profits go to charity by tinley23
Photo 600

All profits go to charity

Stopped off at the Good Intent Bar in the Great Western Arcade in Birmingham town centre yesterday. I felt duty bound to have two pints rather than one. The things I do for charity!
12th September 2020

ace
JackieR ace
Interesting stats!!
September 19th, 2020  
