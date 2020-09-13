Previous
Tar spot by tinley23
Photo 601

Tar spot

Our local railway station is lined with mostly sycamore trees, and they all have this fungal disease. It doesn't appear to hinder their growth in any way, but it doesn't look very nice.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
KV ace
It makes for interesting patterns.
September 20th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Oh gosh, it makes for a brilliant photo opp though. I really like this, fav.
September 20th, 2020  
