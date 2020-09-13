Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 601
Tar spot
Our local railway station is lined with mostly sycamore trees, and they all have this fungal disease. It doesn't appear to hinder their growth in any way, but it doesn't look very nice.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
914
photos
75
followers
100
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Latest from all albums
601
213
214
95
215
96
216
602
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th September 2020 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sycamore
KV
ace
It makes for interesting patterns.
September 20th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Oh gosh, it makes for a brilliant photo opp though. I really like this, fav.
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close