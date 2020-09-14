Previous
I do love a good market by tinley23
Photo 602

I do love a good market

We recently had a mooch around the Birmingham Rag Market, then we moved on to the Birmingham Fish Market. Much more than rags and fish are sold in each of them 😂
14th September 2020

Lesley

haskar ace
I hate shops. I only like going to bookstores, but these have recently been moving to the internet.
September 21st, 2020  
