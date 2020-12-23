Previous
Next
Clever girl by tinley23
Photo 675

Clever girl

Guess who has worked out how to open the stair gate...
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So cute, I guess you need a padlock now 🤣
December 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Ha ha how smart is that, she looks very pleased with herself
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise