Previous
Next
Photo 675
Clever girl
Guess who has worked out how to open the stair gate...
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1029
photos
80
followers
118
following
184% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd December 2020 4:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
stairs
,
greyhound
Diana
ace
So cute, I guess you need a padlock now 🤣
December 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha how smart is that, she looks very pleased with herself
December 23rd, 2020
