Photo 682
Waiting for darkness
...so that I could see the great conjunction. It was freezing, but I did see it, and it was worth the wait.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1038
photos
79
followers
118
following
187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2020 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
planets
,
conjunction
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful sunset sky - it was too cloudy where we were.
December 28th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes of the trees. Far too cloudy here.
December 28th, 2020
JackieR
ace
This is lovely, lovely balance, lovely light, lovely fav
December 28th, 2020
