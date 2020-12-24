Previous
Waiting for darkness by tinley23
Waiting for darkness

...so that I could see the great conjunction. It was freezing, but I did see it, and it was worth the wait.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Lesley

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful sunset sky - it was too cloudy where we were.
December 28th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes of the trees. Far too cloudy here.
December 28th, 2020  
JackieR ace
This is lovely, lovely balance, lovely light, lovely fav
December 28th, 2020  
