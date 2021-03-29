Previous
Next
No you’re not! by tinley23
Photo 778

No you’re not!

Sign on the glass door of a brand new gym that opened about three weeks before coronavirus turned up. I felt very sad for it, and just hope it has managed to survive to reopen soon.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise