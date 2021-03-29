Sign up
No you’re not!
Sign on the glass door of a brand new gym that opened about three weeks before coronavirus turned up. I felt very sad for it, and just hope it has managed to survive to reopen soon.
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Tags
red
,
gym
,
rainbow2021
