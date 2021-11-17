Sign up
Photo 986
In the woods
I loved the shapes and contours in these two old trunks
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1869
photos
112
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
trees
,
trunk
