Photo 1072
Black Sabbath
My usual path through the ICC was closed as an event was taking place, so I had to leave the canals via Black Sabbath Bridge 🤘🏻
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
birmingham
,
canals
